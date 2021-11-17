The Pittsburgh Steelers were neither winners or losers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season. Not after they tied the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, and after the tie they have continued to stall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Arizona Cardinals? How about the Green Bay Packers?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. New England Patriots

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Most important remaining games: Dec. 5 vs. Ravens and Jan. 9 at Ravens The AFC North is wide open, and despite tying the winless Lions, the Steelers are No. 2 in the division — trailing just the Ravens. Technically, every remaining division game is important, but the Steelers still have to play the Ravens twice — including a Week 18 matchup in Baltimore. In the paper boat race, it’s likely that the division winner and some additional playoff berths will be decided in the final weekend of the season.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. New England Patriots

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers played down to the level of their opponent on Sunday, and it cost them what should have been an easy win at Heinz Field. With Ben Roethlisberger at home following a positive COVID-19 test, Mason Rudolph and the rest of the Steelers bumbled their way to a 16-16 tie against the winless Lions. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled near the Detroit sideline with eight seconds left, denying Pittsburgh the chance at a potential game-winning (and face-saving) field goal. Big Ben’s availability for this week is in doubt, and it was revealed Monday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has also landed on the COVID-19 list. The Steelers are being challenged right now.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. New England Patriots

10. Kansas City Chiefs

...

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Playing without Ben Roethlisberger was tough against the Lions. But what happened to the defense? The tie should never have happened.”

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New England Patriots

...

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers don’t get a total free pass for tying the Lions without Ben Roethlisberger. They should still have done more offensively with the rest of their team against a terrible defense. They need to start making statements as a potential playoff team or they will limp into one-and-done status again.”

What do you think of these rankings? Think the Steelers are too high? Not high enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to check out one of our newest podcasts where we do some rankings of our own! Check out the “Steelers Power Half Hour” in the player below: