Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt one of several players not practicing on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading heading the West Coast after a disappointing tie in Week 10. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were limited and four who did not practice.

As a reminder, neither Ben Roethlisberger nor Minkah Fitzpatrick will show up on the teams injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, neither player is officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, they do not end up on the report until they return to the roster.

One player who did not play in the game on Monday night was wide receiver Chase Claypool who missed the game with a toe injury. In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool would be trying to work his way back into the lineup this week. On Wednesday, Claypool was back at practice in a limited role. Ultimately it will be how Claypool progresses from here which will determine if he can return for Week 11.

The Steelers also suffered a number of in-game injuries in Week 10. T.J. Watt left the game at the end of the third-quarter and was not able to return with an ankle/hip injury. Although Coach Tomlin said that the Steelers would “leave the light on for him,” Watt did not practice on Wednesday.

The Steelers also lost both starting guards on Sunday afternoon with both Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner leaving with ankle injuries. It was later reported Dotson suffered a high ankle sprain and could very well miss multiple games. As expected, Dotson did not participate in practice on Wednesday. As for Trai Turner, Coach Tomlin was much more optimistic about his return for this week in his press conference. Unfortunately, Turner was not able to take the field on Wednesday.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who only played a handful of snaps before leaving with an injury on Sunday was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden missed the Steelers practice on Wednesday and his availability is up in the air at this time.

The other player on the Steelers injury report is defensive captain Cameron Heyward. Not listed with any injury and instead labeled a coaches decision, Heyward was limited on Wednesday. There is little doubt, especially with no actual injury, this will affect Heyward’s status moving forward.

As for the Chargers’ injury report, you can see the names below from Wednesday’s practice when available. Being in the Pacific Time Zone, the report may not be made available until this evening.