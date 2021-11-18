Steelers Podcast: The rogue rookies of the Steelers & how to charge ‘em up

The rookies of the Steelers have shown signs of brilliance and lapses all at the same time. How can Mike Tomlin and the Steelers get them all fired up? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Steelers Rookie performances from the Lions game - Big focus on Najee Harris

Chargers rookie room - namely Asante Samuel Jr + Rashawn Slater

Preview of Anthony Cook CB - Texas and Roger McCreary CB - Auburn

