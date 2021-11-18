3 games to watch in Week 11 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the West Coast for a prime time matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to get their season back on track. Since Steelers’ Nation has to wait until Sunday night, there are other matchups this week which could be telling about some of the Steelers future games. There aren’t any games between two teams the Steeelers will still face this season, but there are a number of matchups between teams remaining on the schedule going against someone the Steelers have already faced this season. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, one game was a pleasant upset, another was a one-score game, and the other had a struggling team finding their way again.

I don’t delight too often in saying that I was right, but if it was about the Baltimore Ravens losing a game, I’m going to live it up! I said in the article last week that the Ravens have struggled in games where they were favored and barely escaped the ones that they won. I wasn’t totally sure they would lose, but I thought it would be a close game. I guess I was wrong about that as Miami pulled away and won by more than one score.

I’m not sure this result was a good thing as it’s difficult for a quality football team to lose back-to-back games on their home field. Then again, the Chargers real home field is in San Diego and the imposter of a stadium they are in now is usually filled with supporters of the other team. Either way, the Vikings climbed back in the NFC picture by taking down the Chargers who fell out of first place in the AFC West.

The only question now is if this game was the exception or the rule. The Kansas City Chiefs struggled mightily the first half of the season, but if they’re getting on a roll now it’s not the right time for the Steelers to be playing them when they face off the day after Christmas. It remains to be seen how strong of an opponent they will be in a little more than a months time.

For Week 11, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with some of their future opponents:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Two weeks ago the Bears gave the Steelers all they could handle on Monday night and have since been on a bye. The Ravens had their “mini bye” and are regrouping after a tough loss to the Dolphins. Can Chicago continue to improve after a strong showing against the Steelers? Will the Ravens continue to struggle against teams where they’re favored by a decent amount? I guess we’ll see on Sunday.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

I thought this game would be interesting to see how the Lions played coming off their tie with the Steelers, but now they don’t even know who their quarterback will be. The Browns are favored by a ton at home, a lot more than what the Steelers were favored. But Baker Mayfield is banged up pretty bad. I’d like to see a tough, physical game. I also may be disappointed.

Sunday at 4:05 PM on CBS

The Bengals are the next game on the Steelers schedule, and the Raiders are in a bit of a spiral. I’d like nothing more than to see the Raiders get back on track and keep Cincinnati from gaining any ground in the AFC North. This game is basically a pick ‘em game as the Bengals are favored by one on the road.

So there are the three main matchups which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2021. As teams toll through the middle of the season, it’s a little easier to establish expectations.

Which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.