Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis returns to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers need some help on the defensive side of the football, primarily along the defensive line. That help could be coming by way of defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Davis, who was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) will return to practice Thursday and starts the 21-day clock for him to return to the 53-man active roster.

We have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2021

Davis was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Nebraska. Playing 17 snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and having one tackle, Davis suffered a knee injury which kept him out of a lineup through the bye week, but not on Injured Reserve. The Steelers finally placed Davis on the IR leading up to their Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns when Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List.

During his rookie season, Davis appeared in seven games for the Steelers where he had six tackles. Davis also was active for the Steelers playoff game in 2020 where he played five defensive snaps.

Spending 21 days on the IR, Davis now opens another 21-day window in which he can be activated to the 53-man roster or else will remain on injured reserve the remainder of the season.

Since Davis went on IR, his twin brother, Khalil Davis, was added to the Steelers practice squad.

While it is possible for Carlos Davis to be added to the roster ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it has not been the Steelers trend to bring a player back for the first game after they began practice. But with Davis missing so much time already this season and not landing on the Reserve/Injured List right away, he may be a different case altogether. The Steelers currently have two roster spots available on the 53-man roster with both Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

