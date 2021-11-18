Patriots at Falcons, Week 11: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Patriots* (6-4) at Falcons (4-5)
The defenses are pretty closely matched leaning in the Patriots* favor at 15th and 18th. The offenses are not 10th and 27th also favoring the Patriots*. The two QB’s stats are nearly identical, but the Patriots* are #2 in points against and the Falcons are #31. I don’t know if it’s because the Falcons can’t run the ball or aren’t in position to, due to score, but they are 29th in that category.
New England is on a four game winning streak, since losing to the Cowboys. Jets, Chargers, Panthers, and Browns. They’ve basically won the games they should and lost the rest of a pretty ho hum schedule.
The Falcons have had a very easy schedule. They somehow managed to miss Houston as an opponent, but get pretty much everyone else at the bottom of the standings.
I think the only hope the Falcons have is how bad visiting teams fare on Thursday night games. I haven’t seen either team play this season so getting a first look Kyle Pitts and Mac Jones is worth the admission.
