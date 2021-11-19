Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Chargers, Week 11

After taking down the first-place team in the BTSC fantasy league, I am now on a two-game winning streak and 3-7 on the season. My team is beginning to get healthier, and with eight teams making it into the playoffs, I still believe I have a fighting chance to make a playoff run. On the flip side, BTSC’s own Shannon White has lost two straight after a red hot start to the season. However, if the playoffs were to begin today, he would still be in the playoffs. 717Stlrs is currently in first place with an 8-2 record, while three teams, one of which being Jeremy’s team, are 7-3.

Back to the task at hand. Are you in need of reliable fantasy start and sit advice for Week 11 of the NFL season? If so, stay tuned.

Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author a Steelers ‘start and sit’ article. It will include only players from the Steelers and from the team the Steelers are facing that week. This week, I will be breaking down the starts and sits at quarterback, wide receiver, and kicker, while Jeremy will give you the starts and sits at running back, tight end, and defense.

If you have any thoughts on who should be a start or sit in the Steelers vs. Chargers matchup, be sure to let us know in the comment section below. But without further adieu, here are your Steelers and Chargers starts and sits for Week 11.

STARTS

QB: Justin Herbert, LAC

Andrew: Joe Haden is still banged up from last week’s game against the Lions, and the depleted Steelers defensive line will have their hands full trying to apply pressure on one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. Herbert is QB7 in standard scoring leagues, but in three of his last four appearances, he has failed to reach fifteen fantasy points. Nonetheless, I think you have to start him if you are in a league that has ten or more teams in it. The upside is too good, and the floor is respectable enough for fantasy owners to roll the dice on.

RB: Najee Harris, PIT/Austin Ekeler, LAC

Jeremy: ﻿Grouping these two guys together because they are obvious must starts regardless of matchup and there is reason to believe that both players could have big games. Temper some expectations for Ekeler because the Steelers D will be ticked about Week 10s run-stopping performance (or lack thereof).

WR: Diontae Johnson, PIT

Andrew: Ben Roethlisberger should be good to go Sunday, and with Chase Claypool still working his way back from an injury he sustained against the Bears, Johnson is in a prime position to receive a boatload of targets. The Chargers are the second-toughest matchup for opposing receivers in fantasy, but the volume alone will make him a decent FLEX play in non-PPR leagues and a solid WR2 in PPR formats.

WR: Keenan Allen, LAC

Andrew: Allen has recorded at least 75 receiving yards in 4 of his last 5 games, and a matchup against a Steelers secondary lacks a great option at nickel cornerback is exactly what his fantasy owners want. In Allen’s three career matchups against the Steelers, he has been targeted a total of 35 times while averaging over 10 yards per reception. Fire Allen up as a safe WR2 this week.

TE: Pat Freiermuth, PIT

Jeremy: Any angst about “Muth’s” role decreasing with the return of Eric Ebron from injury should be put to bed after the Rookie notched another 9 targets vs. the Lions in Week 10. Despite his costly fumble in OT last week, he is squarely in the 2nd tier of starting TEs behind the big dogs like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, and George Kittle. In his last four games, Baby Heath (you’re welcome) has garnered 7, 7, 6, and 9 targets so the volume is there to maintain success. LAC is giving up the 5th most PPR points to TEs in 2021. Lock him in.

SITS

WR: Mike Williams, LAC

Andrew: After what looked to be a breakout season for Williams, he has hit a mid-season slump, recording 0 touchdowns and averaging less than 35 yards per game over the past 4 weeks. If Joe Haden is out, the matchup will become more favorable for Williams, but I still do not think you can start him until he gets more involved with the offense again.

TE: Jared Cook, LAC

Jeremy: Remember a guy named TJ Hockenson? No? Well, that’s probably because he disappeared in week 10 vs. this Steelers Defense. The team that totally erased the PPR TE4 will do the same to Cook. Obviously with the TE position, you might have to start a guy like Cook due to a severe lack of depth at the position, but if you have the choice, leave him out of your lineups.

D/ST: Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeremy: It hasn’t been the set it and forget it D/ST that it was in 2019 and 2020. Not even close. Why? Takeways. The Steelers averaged 1.7 takeaways/game in 2020 and that number has plummeted to 0.88 in ‘21. Their 8 total forced turnovers are tied for 5th worst in the league. Combine that with TJ Watt’s questionable health and the team’s struggles against the run, it’s a good idea to find another option vs. the dynamic Chargers in Week 11.

D/ST: LA Chargers

Jeremy: Joey Bosa’s on the Covid-19 list, the secondary has been a sieve, and the rush D has been nonexistent. If Mason Rudolph is the starter, the Chargers might be a decent stream, but with the Dolphins, the Browns, the Titans, and the WFT among a host of equally mediocre D/ST units with more favorable matchups, you can probably find a better option.

