Steelers Podcast: Mario Lopez’s Steelers Connection

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Join our hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) as they expose the hottest and most ridiculous Steelers takes. This week Steelers Nation is acting like a tie isn’t just a loss, but the worst game in team history. We’ll remind fans why we all need to act like we’ve been here before. Plus, Mario Lopez from “Saved By The Bell” shares his unique Steelers connection and a story that has never been heard before about the Black and Gold. Also the debut of the new hit single “Dahn w/the Sickness.” Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

