Steelers fan confidence plummets after disheartening tie to the Lions in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan can be a fickle bunch. Every season is Super Bowl or bust for the fan base, and despite a huge Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, the three game skid which ensued had Steelers fans in a downward spiral.

However, the Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos combined with the Week 6 overtime win vs. the Seattle Seahawks had the fan base starting to believe again. Before you knew it, the Steelers had clawed their way back to .500, and moved the team’s record to 3-3 on the season. On top of that, it gave the fans a taste of victory which had avoided them for almost an entire month. Coming off the bye week, the Steelers went on the road and beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, and now fans are really believing again.

Nonetheless, the come from behind Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night football has fans questioning the team again. To make matters worse, a 16-16 tie vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 10 has the fans downright disgusted in the team, and its direction.

The Steelers fan confidence in their favorite team is plummeting. How were the fans feeling about the team moving forward? Well, you can probably guess the roller coaster ride the fans have been on since the season began.

Here at SB Nation we poll fans every week in our SB Nation “Reacts” polls, and one of the questions asked is whether you have confidence in your team moving forward. As you can see, the confidence of the fan base seems to have fallen off a cliff.

If you want to know just how the fan confidence has changed, you can see the percentages below:

Post NFL Draft: 75%

Week 1: 89%

Week 2: 79%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 13%

Week 5: 18%

Week 6: 36%

Week 7: 54%

Week 8: 57%

Week 9: 71%

Week 10: 65%

Week 11: 28%

Coming off such a horrible performance, many are concerned the team might start a downward spiral as the season gets more difficult down the stretch. Next up is a cross country trek to play the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. No easy task, and a game most fans likely see as a loss. However, a decisive win could be just what the fan base needs to truly believe this team has turned the corner.

Will the team bounce back, or will this most recent success be nothing more than a flash in the pan? Only time will tell...

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Lions on Sunday.

