Steelers Injury Report: 4 players ruled out for Sunday night

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing their weekly preparations for facing the Chargers in Los Angeles and some of the questions about who will and won’t be available have now been answered. As the Steelers take the practice field for the last time this week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, there was no new names on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, four players have been ruled out and are the only ones with an injury status.

As a reminder, neither Ben Roethlisberger nor Minkah Fitzpatrick will show up on the teams injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, neither player is officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, they do not end up on the report until they return to the roster. So even though they are not on the list, many are looking to see if either player can return in time for Sunday. As of now, the Steelers have not filled the two available roster spots, so a return by either player in time for Sunday night’s game could still be on the horizon.

One player who did not play in the game on Monday night was wide receiver Chase Claypool who missed the game with a toe injury. In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool would be trying to work his way back into the lineup this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, Claypool was back at practice in a limited role. On Friday, Claypool was a full participant and carries no injury status for Sunday.

The Steelers also suffered a number of in-game injuries in Week 10. T.J. Watt left the game at the end of the third-quarter and was not able to return with an ankle/hip injury. Although Coach Tomlin said that the Steelers would “leave the light on for him,” Watt did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, Watt was unable to take the practice field and has been ruled out for Sunday night.

The Steelers also lost both starting guards on Sunday afternoon with both Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner leaving with ankle injuries. It was later reported Dotson suffered a high ankle sprain and could very well miss multiple games. On Wednesday, neither player was able to participate in practice. While Trai Turner returned to practice on Thursday, Dotson did not practice at all this week and has been ruled out. Turner, on the other hand, was a full participant Thursday and Friday and carries no injury status.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who only played a handful of snaps before leaving with an injury on Sunday was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden missed the Steelers practice on Wednesday as well as Thursday. Unfortunately, Haden was not able to practice on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The new player on the injury report on Thursday was rookie defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. After playing the most defensive snaps of his career in Week 11 with 25, Loudermilk is yet another member of the Steelers to be hampered with a groin injury. Unable to practice on Friday, it seems as if Loudermilk suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. Loudermilk is the fourth and final member of the Steelers to be ruled out for Sunday.

The other player on the Steelers injury report is defensive captain Cameron Heyward. Not listed with any injury and instead labeled a coaches decision, Heyward was limited on Wednesday. As expected, Heyward returned as a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

As for the Chargers’ injury report, you can see the list below when available.