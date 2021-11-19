Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 11 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Not to dwell on last week too much as the Steelers are moving on to Week 11, but how do you feel about NFL games ending in a tie. Although it is extremely rare (0.41% of games since the NFL reduced overtime to 10 minutes in 2017), should the league find a way to make sure there is a winner for each contest, or are the rules good enough to where if nobody has won by that point neither team deserves the ‘W’?

2. With T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, and possibly Minkah Fitzpatrick not playing on Sunday night, which Steelers defender NOT named Cam Heyward do you see stepping up for the defense?

3. Chris Boswell knocked through another field goal of more than 50 yards at Heinz Field this past week, this time dealing with both wind and rain. What is the greatest distance in which you are confident that Boswell can connect under normal kicking conditions?

4. With Chase Claypool back in the mix with no injury status for Week 11, which player do you predict to have the most receptions for the Steelers on Sunday night?

5. Since this is the last Friday Night Six Pack before Thanksgiving, are the football games on Thanksgiving Day a part of your traditions, or do you only pay attention if the Steelers are playing?

6. Do you have a “non-traditional” food you have as a part of your Thanksgiving celebration? If so, please share! My wife (who doesn’t cook, but does bake) has to make her snickerdoodles at the request of the rest of my family.

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out Jeff’s morning show Let’s Ride, Bryan and Tony’s Steelers Retro Show or Dave’s Steelers Stat Geek, or even the new evening shows, give them a try by listening below!