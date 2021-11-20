BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Monday 11/15

The Steelers were one of the last teams to get bit by the Covid-19 bug in the 2021 season, but within 48 hours, both Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive. I get the delayed adversity. It took me along time to get acne in high school, but when I did... it came with a vengeance. However, I didn’t miss an NFL game. I missed a crapload of school dances.

Steelers could be down another significant piece facing the chargers with Minkah Fitzpatrick testing positive for Covid-19 ⬇️ https://t.co/4B3gyrqszi — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 15, 2021

With Minkah out with Covid-19, the Steelers are expected to replace him with either rookie Tre Norwood or former No. 1 draft pick Karl Joseph.

The Dwayne Haskins experiment could be concluding soon. It was worth a shot, but some players don’t put their heart, soul or effort into it. Wow, I never realized how many similarities Dwayne Haskins had with the starter wife, the ex-Mrs. BAD. She might have been more consistent than the former Buckeye QB. The Steelers did sign 2020 first-rounder James Morgan, late of the Jets. Could he be competition for Dwayne or have been brought in just to emulate the Chargers Justin Herbert. Once again, ex-Mrs. Bad tried out and brought in a lot of dudes too.

Excellent Steelers insider @AKinkhabwala on Dwayne Haskins pregame warmups on @937theFan. Said Steelers coaches observed Haskins get ready and remarked: "Look at that! How ridiculous is that? That's just lazy." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 15, 2021

Tuesday 11/16

Misery seemed to love company as the Steelers looked to be facing the Chargers with two great defenders. But because of only being close contacts, the pair seemed to be cleared on Sunday.

The Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

Wednesday 11/17

Talk about unanswered prayers. The Steelers dodged a bullet when Le’Veon Bell held out and refused to sign for an extraordinary amount a few years back. Since 2019, “Juice” has been cut by the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. I’ve got an idea, maybe the Steelers should entertain....”LALALALALALALALA, I can’t hear you!!!”.

The Ravens have released Le'Veon Bell, per source. Bell alluded to this on his social media. Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 16, 2021

Thursday 11/18

The Steelers signed Khalil Davis to the Practice Squad a few weeks back and now his brother Carlos may return to the defensive line as well. You can never have too many Davises! Having the same surname, I can assure you that phrase has never been uttered before.

DL Carlos Davis will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



We have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2021

Friday 11/19

Good news about Chase and Trai, but it’s a huge void without a starting guard and three defenders. It reminds me when everybody showed up for my eighth birthday and the Super Friends impersonators all got Mono.

Chase Claypool and Trai Turner will play in the game. They have no injury designation after Friday's practice. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 19, 2021

Saturday 11/19

I never use this abbreviation, but OMG!!! I don’t drink, but I definitely will start if Arby’s makes a Beef ‘N Cheddar vodka.

The Arby’s Crinkle Fry Bloody Mary. Made with Arby’s Vodka. And also Arby’s food. Find the recipe and buy Arby’s Vodka, ONLY at https://t.co/8dqsRzCi3F. Available 11.18.2021 at 12pm ET.



Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. pic.twitter.com/yG8YF71trt — Arby's (@Arbys) November 17, 2021

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.