Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Chargers and La La Land

With the short-handed Steelers traveling out West to take on the Chargers, the Men in Black and Gold have a tough road out West. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers vs, Chargers and why the Steel City is better than L.A.
Check out the rundown of the show:
- 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Chargers and La La Land
- and MUCH MORE!
Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.
