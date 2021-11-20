 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Chargers and La La Land

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, the Steelers Power Half Hour for weekly Steelers Power Rankings in may a black-and-gold category

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

With the short-handed Steelers traveling out West to take on the Chargers, the Men in Black and Gold have a tough road out West. Welcome to the Steelers Power 12 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers vs, Chargers and why the Steel City is better than L.A.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Chargers and La La Land
  • and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...