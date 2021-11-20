Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 11 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing 16-16 tie vs. the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, and with a 5-3-1 record they are taking their show on the road to play the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Not many give the Steelers a chance, not without several players due to COVID-19 protocols and/or injury. However, the Steelers are a team who will need to rise to the occasion to stay in line with the rest of the AFC North and continue to fight for a playoff berth at the end of this 17-game schedule.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Chargers for their Week 11 matchup.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-3-1 (2nd place in AFC North)

Los Angeles Chargers: 5-4 (2nd place in AFC West)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chargers (-5.5)

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

Moneyline: Steelers +200; Chargers -250

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 3-1-1

Chargers: 2-3

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Out

OL Kevin Dotson (Ankle) - Out

LB T.J. Watt (Hip/Knee) - Out

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (Groin) - Out

Chargers:

Game Status

S Alohi Gilman (Quadricep) - Doubtful

RB Justin Jackson (Quadricep) - Questionable

DL Linval Joseph (Shoulder) - Doubtful

DB Trey Marshal (Ankle) - Questionable

DB Mark Webb Jr. (Knee) - Doubtful

News and Notes

For this matchup, the Steelers find themselves extremely short-handed at several positions. Down a starting guard, All-Pro pass rusher and starting cornerback, the Steelers winning this game on the road won’t be easy. On top of that, at the moment this article is written the Steelers are still without both Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Editor’s Note: Ben Roethlisberger has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 Protocols and will likely start for the Steelers. Read more below:

But it isn’t as if the Chargers won’t be without players due to the Reserve/COVID-19 List. None larger than pass rusher Joey Bosa. While Bosa is considered a close contact, and could still play Sunday night, if he is out of the lineup it would mean this prime time game would have the two of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL today out of the lineup.

Either way you look at it, this game puts two teams head-to-head who desperately need the victory. The Chargers to keep pace in the AFC West, and the Steelers to do the same in the AFC North. Can the short-handed Steelers pull off the upset? Only time will tell...

