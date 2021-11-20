College Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week 12 of the college football season!

Nothing changed in the top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, but there are some upcoming games that could change that. As you can see below, 3 teams in the top 4 spots of the College Football Playoffs have games against ranked opponents. There are also what is known as “cupcake” games for some ranked opponents. One things for sure if Ohio State makes it into the dance they will have earned it.

Top 4

1 - Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) - remaining opponents - Charleston Southern, @ Georgia Tech

2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) - remaining opponents - #21 Arkansas, @ Auburn

3 - Oregon Ducks (9-1) - remaining opponents - @ #23 Utah, Oregon State

4- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) - remaining opponents - #7 Michigan State, @ #6 Michigan

Outside Looking In

5 - Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0) - remaining opponents - Southern Methodists, @ East Carolina

6 - Michigan Wolverines - (9-1) - remaining opponents - @ Maryland, #4 Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans #7 at Ohio State Buckeyes #4 Noon on ABC

Michigan State

Kenneth Walker #9 RB 5’10” 210lbs - Heisman Trophy candidate

Jayden Reed #1 WR/KR/PR 6’ 185lbs - Will not wow you looking at his size but he is an exciting and explosive player. Am I the only one that wants a player change as a return man?

Jacub Panasiuk #96 EDGE 6’4” 255lbs

Ohio State

Chris Olave #2 WR 6’1” 188lbs

Garrett Wilson #5 WR 6’ 192lbs

Jeremy Ruckert #88 6’5” 250lbs - Has a solid all around game and would really pair nicely with Muuuuuuuth. Not gonna happen but it would work.

Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 OT 6’5” 318lbs - Continuing the look at the offensive tackle position. NPF has length and a combination of solid footwork, good hands and getting off the ball.

Zach Harrison #9 EDGE 6’6” 272lbs

Sevyn Banks #7 CB 6’1” 200lbs

Marcus Hooker #23 SAF 5’11” 200lbs

Thayer Munford #75 6’6” 320lbs - In a move inside to guard the former LT has not hurt his draft stock.

Arkansas Razorbacks #21 at Alabama Crimson Tide #2 3:30 CBS

Arkansas

Treylon Burks #16 WR 6’3” 225lbs - Continues to show the country why he should be considered a first round selection. Going against one of the best outside corners in this draft class. Should be a good watch.

Jalen Catalon #1 SAF 5’11” 200lbs -

Myron Cunningham #76 OT 6’5” 325lbs

Ricky Stromberg #51 C 6’4” 310lbs - for those of you wanting KG to move back to his natural position, this could be the right guy. One of not many to hold his own against Jordan Davis.

John Ridgeway #99 IDL 6’6” 325lbs

Alabama

Evan Neal #73 OT 6’7” 360lbs

John Metchie #8 WR 6’ 195lbs

Jameson Williams #6 WR 6’2 189lbs - Buckeye transfer that can go to the house at the blink of an eye.

Josh Jobe #28 CB 6”1” 194lbs - Has the size, length and competitiveness that are coveted at the position. He will have his hands full with Treylon Burks in this weeks match up.

Phidarian Mathis #48 IDL 6’4” 312lbs

Jordan Battle #9 SAF 6’1” 210lbs

Christian Harris #8 ILB 6’2” 232lbs

Henry To’o -To’o #10 ILB 6’2” 228lbs

Oregon Ducks #3 at Utah Utes #23 7:30 on ABC

Oregon

TJ Bass #56 OG 6’4” 318lbs

Alex Forsyth #78 OC 6’3” 303lbs

CJ Verdell #7 RB 5’9” 210lbs

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 EDGE 6”5” 260lbs - He gets highlighted simply because

Verone McKinley lll #23 SAF 5’11” 194lbs

Utah

Brant Kuithe #80 TE 6’2” 230lbs

Cole Fotherington #89 TE 6’4” 243lbs

Nephi Sewell #1 LB 6’ 229lbs

Devin Lloyd #0 ILB 6’3” 235lbs - One of my favorite guys in this draft class and I’m surprised I haven’t stuck him into either of my mock drafts. The guy is just a football player making plays from every aspect of the game. Has the athletic profile, size and length you would like to have in an ILB. Sideline to sideline guy all day every day. Has coverage skills, zone awareness and can blitz. Instances of manning up on Running Backs and TE’s. So much too like about this young man and his style of play but there’s just something I’m not completely sold on. I do think he would fit with the Baltimore Ravens who would just turn him loose to make plays. Butler would complicate the crap out of everything and take away the young mans ability. Take a look at him and share those thoughts.

Other Notable Games

Wake Forest Demon Deacons #10 at Clemson Tigers Noon ESPN - In a down year for the Clemson offense, their defense is still solid. Interesting to see if the Deacons continue their offensive output.

Virginia Cavaliers at Pittsburgh Panthers #18 3:30pm ESPN2 - Can Kenny Pickett help his Heisman platform and his draft stock?

UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans 4:00 FOX - Neither team is ranked but the battle for Los Angeles can be an entertaining watch. Possible EDGE/OT match up with Drake Jackson (USC) and Sean Rhyan (UCLA)

Let us know what games you are watching and who you would like to see in the Black and Gold! As always stay safe and Go Steelers.