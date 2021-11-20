Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Californication

Woke up this morning to the good news that Ben Roethlisberger will be starting tomorrow. However, this is more than offset by the players that won’t be playing tomorrow. To me, it still looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be up against ‘it’ big time come kick off.
But... what if?
What if the Steelers are the trap part of the classic trap game? No one is giving the Steelers much of a chance...
Justin Herbert is going to show old man Ben Roethlisberger up...
The Pittsburgh defense will be nothing more than Cam Heyward and a bunch of ‘guys’ that wouldn’t be starting anywhere else)...
Alabama has a better starting offensive Line that the Steelers do...
Wouldn’t it be nice if the Steelers were underestimated for once? Wouldn’t it...
Or, are we once again back to any given Sunday, and just play the game?
- What if we get Roethlisberger to engineer a stat line of 24 of 31 for 269, with 2 TDs and no picks. Will this be enough? Why or why not?
- Regardless of your thoughts on the first question, what does Najee Harris’ stat line have to look like for us to walk away with a win on Sunday? Will he have to leap over tall
buildingsdefensive lineman in a single bound all night?
- This week we saw at least one of the local Pittsburgh media say some unflattering things about, not only young Mr. Dwayne Haskins, but also about the QB room in general. What are your feelings here and now about the Steelers current roster of QBs. Be ready to support your answers...
- I was cleaning up my phone earlier this week and came across a couple of videos from our last trip to Heinz Field. The video of Renegade still sends shivers up my spine. What sports moment, past or present, is sure to send that shiver up your spine? It could be an in person moment or a sitting from your couch moment,
- Lastly, given that it is American Thanksgiving next week, and last night a ‘non-traditional’ item was discussed, let’s talk TURKEY! Yes, some are decidedly against the poor bird, but why? I mean, why do so many people serve it and more importantly enjoy it? What is your secret to a great bird (BeSIdEs ReSTinG iT LiKE aNy RESPECTABLE COOK sHoUld???)
