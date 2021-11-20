Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Californication

Woke up this morning to the good news that Ben Roethlisberger will be starting tomorrow. However, this is more than offset by the players that won’t be playing tomorrow. To me, it still looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be up against ‘it’ big time come kick off.

But... what if?

What if the Steelers are the trap part of the classic trap game? No one is giving the Steelers much of a chance...

Justin Herbert is going to show old man Ben Roethlisberger up...

The Pittsburgh defense will be nothing more than Cam Heyward and a bunch of ‘guys’ that wouldn’t be starting anywhere else)...

Alabama has a better starting offensive Line that the Steelers do...

Wouldn’t it be nice if the Steelers were underestimated for once? Wouldn’t it...

Or, are we once again back to any given Sunday, and just play the game?