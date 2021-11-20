Joey Bosa expected to be activated off Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some positive news prior to the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers when Ben Roethlisberger was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 List and is expected to start.

The Chargers received some good news Saturday as well, and it was when Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported talented pass rusher Joey Bosa is likely to be taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. With Bosa in the lineup, the Chargers’ defense is significantly more stout, but the Chargers aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the other players on the COVID-19 List. According to Rapoport, the other players on the list are still pending.

The other Chargers players on the COVID list are still pending. So, no final word yet. https://t.co/gCkA1nRKKY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2021

Bosa is having a solid 2021 regular season so far. Getting him back into the lineup will be a huge boost for the Chargers. Here is his stat line:

Games: 9

Game Starts: 9

Tackles: 28

TFL: 3

QB Hits: 11

Sacks: 5.5

Forced Fumbles: 3

There is a good chance the Chargers vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game could change even more. If the Chargers get more of their COVID-19 List players back they could make their lineup even more difficult for the Steelers to handle in prime time.

UPDATE: Joey Bosa was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, however defensive tackle Jerry Tillery as not.

#Chargers make it official on Joey Bosa. He's activated off the COVID-19 list. DL Jerry Tillery was not, however. He's out vs. #Steelers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2021

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the Chargers in the latest game of the 2021 regular season.