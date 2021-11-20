Steelers make four roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game vs. the Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is in trouble in a lot of ways. While the news of getting Ben Roethlisberger back off the Reserve/COVID-19 List was a welcome sight to the team, and the fan base, having Minkah Fitzpatrick on the COVID-19 List and players like T.J. Watt and Joe Haden slated to miss the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers forced the Steelers to make several roster moves before the prime time game.

We have activated QB Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID list and made other roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.@BordasLaw | More ⬇️https://t.co/l9TZN5C8Sg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2021

The first move the Steelers made was to help ease the blow of Fitzpatrick not being available in the team’s secondary. To do this, the team elevated Karl Joseph to the active 53-man roster, the second time they’ve done this season, the first being the Week 5 game vs. the Denver Broncos.

In addition to Joseph getting called to the active roster, the Steelers also elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delontae Scott to the Active/Inactive roster for the game.

This from the Steelers official website on Archibong and Scott:

Archibong was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played at Temple where he had 89 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and eight pass defenses. The defensive line has been hit with injuries this season with the latest one missing time rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk, who was ruled out for Sunday with a groin injury. Scott signed to the practice squad in early Sept. He was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at SMU where he appeared in 40 games and had 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. In his senior season he had 10 of his 18 sacks as well as three forced fumbles. Scott was added for depth with linebacker T.J. Watt out with a hip/knee injury.

Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers.

The final roster move made by the Steelers Saturday was deciding to place guard Kevin Dotson on the Reserve/Injured List. Dotson suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s 16-16 tie vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The injury means he will at least miss the next three games before he will be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, the Steelers can fill his roster spot until he is deemed healthy and ready to return.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news on the Steelers as they prepare for the Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.