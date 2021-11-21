The Steelers are back on the road and looking to get their next win of the 2021 season to move their record to 6-3-1, but there are many questions to be answered. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions, some basic, and some utterly idiotic, to look for in this prime time contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last week, I came close, but ultimately whiffed on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can rebound this week.

Boujee Smith-Schuster takes a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard and gets in a fight with a fat dude in Spiderman Cosplay after said super hero informs JuJu’s dog that he’ll never get a star on the Walk of Fame. The charges are dropped in the second quarter when the judge declares that his sister lives in Fox Chapel and a hobo playing dress up has no rights. His honor is being investigated.

Ben Roethlisberger is sacked three times on the afternoon, but No. 7 throws for 320 yards and two scores against one pick.

Diontae Johnson catches a TD from Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter, but appears to be out of bounds. The touchdown stands after seven minutes of review. NBC wins an Emmy for production as the replay is shown in black and white instead of black and gold to honor the eve of the 58th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination with a Zapruder film commemoration. Back, and to the left. Back, and to the left.

Former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner cancels his plans to fly to California and try to “help” the Steelers offense after realizing that his passport expired. Nobody tells him any different.

The Steelers fail to hold on to the football twice.

Christopher Lynn Boswell hits a 68-yard field goal with no time left in the second quarter.

Pressley Harvin III’s shank tour continues in California.

Pat Freiermuth’s nine catches and 60 yards leads the way for the Pittsburgh receivers.

Najee Harris gains 100 yards on the ground and 41 as a receiver out of the backfield and scores twice on the Left Coast.

The Steelers get no sacks in T.J. Watt’s absence.

The Steelers have too many holes to fill as the Chargers beat the Steelers 30-24.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.