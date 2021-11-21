NFL Week 11: Early Sunday News and Open Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday Night Football, so time to saddle up and enjoy the 1 p.m. ET slate of action.

Saints (5-4) at Eagles (4-6)

#1 rush defense travels to NJ to meet the #1 rush offense. The Saints have a ton of players out highlighted by Alvin Kamara. The Eagles look pretty healthy and Jalen Hurts has been playing well lately. My money is on the cold weather team winning at home.

Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7)

Joe Flacco vs Tua Tagovailoa at least until Joe’s lack of mobility gets him hurt by a very blitzy Dolphins defense. The Dolphins take this one, but will anyone actually see it happen?

Football Team (3-6) at Panthers (5-5)

Cam Newton gets the start, Christian McCaffrey is playing, Football Team has the 27th ranked defense, that looks like a problem from WFT point of view. The did beat the Buccaneers last weekend, but that might just have been their Super Bowl.

Colts (5-5) at Bills (6-3)

If the Bills can stop the Colts RB Johathan Taylor, they should be good in this one. Good news for Bills fans, their defense is really good. The Bills are scoring about a TD more than the Colts and allowing about a TD less. Could be a good watch though.

Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5)

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.