NFL Week 11: Late Sunday News and Open Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday night, so time to saddle up and enjoy the late slate of games.

49ers (4-5) at Jaguars (2-7)

The 49er’s looked pretty good beating up the Rams on Monday night, but it’s a short week and a long haul to Jacksonville. They also lost 8 (5 IR, 3 out or doubtful) players Monday night. Jacksonville’s defense has played pretty well lately but are struggling to score. Probably end up being a close game, but not particularly entertaining.

Texans (1-8) at Titans (8-2)

Safe to say the Titans don’t miss Travis Henry that much in this matchup.

Packers (8-2) at Vikings (4-5)

Aaron Jones is out, but that’s not the Aaron that will likely matter in this one. The Packers defense has looked great as of late, so if the have a chance, no ints by Cousins and getting Dalvin Cook some holes to run through will be key.

Ravens (6-3) at Bears (3-6)

Bengals (5-4) at Raiders (5-4)

Related 3 Games to watch in Week 11 of the 2021 regular season

Cardinals (8-2) at Seahawks (3-6)

Somewhere around half of the Cardinals are out or questionable, including Kyler Murphy and Colt McCoy who are both questionable. Wilson is back but it’s probably the running game that’s going to win the day if the Seahawks prevail.

Cowboys (7-2) at Chiefs (6-4)

Should be the game of the afternoon. Are the Chiefs the team that has won 3 in a row, or the team that started off 3-4.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some late games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.