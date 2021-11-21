Steelers Podcast: Will the Steelers supercharge their playoff hopes with a win in LA?

After a weird and wacky home draw, the Steelers have the chance to get their season back on track and start another win streak against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Can the men in black and gold get it done on the West Coast, where Ben Roethlisberger has traditionally struggled? Can someone other than Najee, DJ and the Muth contribute on offense? Will Devin Bush bounce-back or cement his spot on the bench? Is there anyone left that can help the legendary Cam Heyward pass rush, in the absence of T.J. Watt?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Mark & Matty quickly reflect on last week’s game against the Detroit Lions

The boys share their bold predictions and analysis of this week’s game against the Chargers

An update on the TDU ‘Iron Heart’ Awards

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out the YouTube clip here, and be sure to subscribe to our channel by clicking HERE:

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: