The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of hurdles to overcome to get back into putting marks in the win column for Week 11. Although quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, Minkah Fitzpatrick was not and will miss his first game since joining the Steelers. With other key players out for the week with injuries such as T.J. Watt and Joe Haden, along with Kevin Dotson going on the IR, the Steelers have a lot of holes to fill. Add in the fact the Steelers are heading to the West Coast for the first time in two seasons and the factors to overcome on Sunday night are quite significant, and that’s not even taking into account their opponent.

Will Ben Roethlisberger suffer any affects after being out with Covid? Who will start for Kevin Dotson at left guard? Will the defense be able to overcome missing three key starters?

This Sunday night will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to get back to their winning ways. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 11 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 11:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 21th

Kickoff: 8:20 P.M. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+5.5); O/U (47.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on NBC with Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworh as commentators and Michele Tafoya as the sideline reporter. (If you want to know the availability of other games on Sunday, check the national broadcast map to see what game is on in your area.)

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket does not gives access to stream games that are nationally televised. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App in most areas.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio in channel 226, and Sirius Radio on channel 81.

