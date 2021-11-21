2021 NFL Distribution Map: Check out what games you’ll see in Week 11 waiting for the Steelers on Sunday night

If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.

Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.

So, it is worth taking a look at what games you will get to see before the Steelers and Chargers go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. Check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.

For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Week 11 CBS

RED: Ravens at Bears

BLUE: Bengals at Raiders (LATE)

ORANGE: Texans at Titans

YELLOW: Dolphins at Jets

GREEN: Colts at Bills

Week 11 FOX Early

RED: Packers at Vikings

ORANGE: 49ers at Jaguars

GREEN: Washington at Panthers

BLUE: Saints at Eagles

YELLOW: Lions at Browns

Week 11 FOX Late

RED: Cowboys at Chiefs

BLUE: Cardinals at Seahawks

So, will you get to see a great game, or are you in an area with a huge dumpster fire of a game? Let us know what game you’ll see in the comments below, and enjoy game day while waiting for Sunday Night Football.

HERE WE GO!!