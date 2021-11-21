Trying to pinpoint the weaknesses with the Chargers heading into Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another test ahead of them in Week 11 of the 2021 regular season when they travel across country to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are 5-4 after a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, and with players like Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa, the Steelers will have their hands full.

With all the talk about the big name players for Los Angeles, it isn’t as if their roster is perfect. In fact, there are plenty of issues on both sides of the ball. Every unit has their weaknesses. This week I was able to ask Michael Peterson of Bolts From the Blue several questions leading up to the Week 11 matchup. One of those questions was where he thought the weakness on the Chargers’ offense resided.

Here is what he said about the offense:

Offensively, the weakest area has got to be the right side of the offensive line. Both starters are injured and there’s a chance neither of them return. Oday Aboushi tore an ACL while Bryan Bulaga hasn’t been heard from since halftime of the Washington game. The Ravens and Patriots both found ways to exploit that side of the line and the Steelers would be nuts not to attempt to do the same exact thing.

What is disappointing about reading this weakness is the fact T.J. Watt, who would be rushing against that right side of the line, has been ruled out of the game with a hip/knee injury. Chalk this up to another game where Watt’s absence will be noticeable. But what about the Chargers’ defense? Where are the kinks in their armor?

Defensively, the secondary is banged up and that was a big reason for the team’s latest loss to the Vikings. When a bunch of former undrafted players are playing starting-caliber snaps, you know the depth at the position is pretty bad. If Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley can return this week, then that area won’t be worrisome anymore. If they don’t the Steelers should attempt to attack the deep and intermediate parts of the field as much as possible. Other than that, everyone knows how bad the Chargers’ run defense is. It’s literally the worst in the league by quite a bit so if this isn’t a massive Najee Harris game, I’d be fairly surprised.

To be honest, I was surprised when Michael didn’t lead off with the Chargers’ porous run defense. They are 32nd in the league, and when you consider the fact the Steelers’ rushing attack has improved every week it should set up nicely for Najee Harris to have a big game. However, with him also stating the secondary is struggling, it makes you wonder if this game doesn’t have a shootout written all over it between these two teams. It might just come down to who can make the big play in the big moment.

