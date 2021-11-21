How the Chargers’ offense plans to counter the Steelers’ defense in Week 11

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, an AFC West division team, there is some familiarity surrounding the matchup.

Sure, fans know the big name players from their opponent, but a lot can change from one year to the next.

With that said, I reached out to Bolts From the Blue contributor Michael Peterson and asked him a series of questions about the upcoming game. He was more than generous to provide answers to these questions, and in this article I asked him what the Chargers’ plan to counter the Steelers defense in Week 11 will be.

How will young Justin Herbert and company try to move the ball against the stout Steelers defense?

When the Chargers have the ball, how will they try to move the ball?

The Chargers have been a true “take what the defense gives you” offense this season. Justin Herbert isn’t taking as many deep shots this year compared to his rookie season but that’s just fine. He’s been able to work the middle of the field and intermediate levels at a much steadier pace so that the unit as a whole isn’t taking so many risks chucking it downfield. They attempt to lull the defense to sleep with a number of short completions to march down the field before attempting a shot play to Mike Williams.

If the Steelers’ defense has been susceptible to one style of offense it would be one of two types of offense. One would be the team who can pound the ball on the ground, and the other would be the team who capitalizes on the big play.

If Michael’s description of how the Chargers will attack the Steelers is true, it should set up nicely for the visiting team. The Steelers are a team who wants to keep plays in front of them, and the question would become can the defense slow down Austin Ekeler and the Chargers running game?

The loss of T.J. Watt due to a hip/knee injury is a huge factor in deciding who has the edge in this matchup. If Watt were healthy he would be able to do work on the weak right side of the Chargers’ offensive line, but if Taco Charlton can accomplish the same goals has yet to be determined. Either way, this matchup will be one to watch in prime time in Week 11.

