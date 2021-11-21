An impact Chargers player who no one is talking about vs. the Steelers in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, and the battle of these AFC North and AFC West teams certainly has a lot of headlines swirling around it.

Will the Steelers’ be able to find some offensive success with Ben Roethlisberger back at the helm coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 List?

Will the absence of T.J. Watt spell doom for the Steelers’ defense?

Are the Chargers set up to move the ball with ease on the Pittsburgh defense?

Among those story lines are players who aren’t talked about often, but can certainly play a role in the outcome of the game. This week I was fortunate enough to ask Bolts From the Blue contributor Michael Peterson several questions leading up to the big game Sunday.

One of those questions was if he could give me a player who isn’t being talked about, but could play a big role in who wins and loses the game. He didn’t disappoint and gave a player Steelers fans should become acquainted with heading into Week 11. Here is what he had to say:

I always come back to linebacker Kyzir White when I get questions like this. He’s still not a household name by any means to people outside of the Chargers fan base but he’s been playing like a Pro Bowler as of late. He’s been electric in the middle of the defense and seems to make plays each and every week. He’ll be called on to be the main enforcer in trying to stop Najee Harris should the Steelers attempt to lean on him in this game.

If the Steelers want to pull off the upset on the road, in prime time, they’ll need a phenomenal game from their offensive line, and Najee Harris. If the Steelers can get Harris going it will make things difficult for the Chargers to counter the Steelers. However, if Kyzir White is as dominant as he has been, he could single-handedly be a thorn in the side of the Steelers’ running attack.

Forcing the ball into Ben Roethlisberger’s hands is the recipe for success in Week 11, and if the Chargers stymie Harris and company, it could spell disaster for the visiting Steelers.

This will certainly be a matchup to watch as the Steelers hope to get back to their winning ways, and get some mojo back heading into their Week 12.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the upcoming game between the Steelers and Chargers this Sunday.