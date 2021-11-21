The expected players inactive in Week 11 for the Steelers against the Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 11 matchup against the Chargers in Los Angles for Sunday Night Football. With three players already ruled out due to injury, one player going on IR, one still on the Covid List, and having three players elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, there are three healthy scratches and six total players on the list.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 90 LB T.J. Watt

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

It should be noted Minkah Fitzpatrick is not on the inactive list because he is not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total. The Steelers moved up one of their players from the practice squad, Karl Joseph, as a Covid replacement.

Additionally, guard Kevin Dotson, who was ruled out on Friday, was placed on the Reserve/Injured List and therefore is not among the names listed on the in active list.

The three players on the inactive list who were ruled out previously due to injury are outside linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk. Based on the positions of these players ruled out, the Steelers elevated outside linebacker Delontae Scott and defensive tackle Daniel Archibong and have cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon active for only the second game in 2021.

As for the players who were healthy scratches, Dwayne Haskins is back to being inactive after getting a helmet for the first time this season in Week 10. The other two players on the inactive list are familiar names as the Steelers have linebacker Buddy Johnson inactive for his eighth-straight game. The final player on the Steelers inactive list is running back Anthony McFarland Jr. This is McFarland’s third-straight game being inactive as he appeared in the Steelers Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns after coming off the Reserve/Injured List but has inactive ever since.

As for the Chargers’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.