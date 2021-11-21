Steelers vs. Chargers, Week 11: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the Week 11 prime time showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in a unique situation. Coming off a 16-16 tie to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, losing in L.A. would put the team behind the proverbial 8-ball in the AFC North division, and also drop them in the divisional standings.

With plenty going against them, like a defense without Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, the Steelers were hoping to pull off a big-time upset on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers received the opening kickoff after losing the coin toss, and Ben Roethlisberger took the field for the first time since the Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Roethlisberger looked comfortable from the first snap, and was able to move the ball into Los Angeles territory with several key third down conversions. The drive stalled in the red-zone and the Steelers settled for a 36-yard Chris Boswell field goal to make the score 3-0 with 8:29 left in the opening quarter.

Justin Herbert wasn’t bothered by the Steelers’ opening drive, and came out determined to put together one of his own. He did, but his didn’t end in a field goal, but a touchdown. Austin Ekeler scored a 6-yard touchdown for the first touchdown of the game. The extra point was good, making the score 7-3 with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter.

The Steelers have the ball, and are driving, to end the first quarter.