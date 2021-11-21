Steelers’ guard J.C. Hassenauer OUT against the Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with yet another injury as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. With a number of players already out for the game, including starting left guard Kevin Dotson who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday, J.C. Hassenauer, who starred in place of Dotson, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury. This per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten.

Hassenauer took over in Week 10 when Dotson left due to injury. When the Steelers other starting guard, Trai Turner, also left with an injury in Week 10, tackle Joe Haeg filled in at guard as the Steelers had B.J. Finney inactive. With Hassenauer now out, it has been Haeg who has entered in the final minutes of the second quarter and left guard for the Steelers.

