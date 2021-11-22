Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers can’t cap off a fantastic comeback in Los Angeles, 41-37

The Steelers found themselves down 17 points deep into the Los Angeles night, but found themselves with a late lead. However in the end, the offensive line wilted for a 41-37 loss, With Bryan Anthony Davis and Jeff Hartman on assignment, Geoffrey Benedict and Michael Beck join Dave Schofield to break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound quality on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2: