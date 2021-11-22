Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the loss to the Chargers in Week 11?

The Pittsburgh Steelers fought their way back from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to take the lead with less than four minutes to go. Unfortunately the defense gave up a big play and the Steelers moved the ball 22 yards in the wrong direction to seal the loss.

So who gets the anti-game ball?

Highlighting the results of the previous week, let’s check out the winner…

Week 10 “Dud of the Week” Winner: Devin Bush

While this was an instance where it might not be just one play to end up on the list, Devin Bush seemed to be struggling more often than not in the Steelers defense. With the Lions running the ball for 189 yards in just the second and third quarters of the game, Bush was constantly getting caught up in traffic and missing tackles. But the reason Bush landed on the list above everything else was the holding call on the would-be Minkah Fitzpatrick interception.

I do have to say how unpleasant it is to not give a game ball, but the circumstances call for it. I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article. Also, this is not blaming the tie all on one person but acknowledging the poor performance, even if it was only one play, which didn’t help the Steelers’ cause. So here are the nominations for the “Dud of the Week” in no particular order:

Ahkello Witherspoon

Announced as a starter on the TV broadcast, it seemed obvious the Chargers were going after Witherspoon. And it worked. If someone could point one good play Witherspoon made on Sunday night, I’d love to see it.

Devin Bush

Speaking of players the Chargers went after, Devin Bush ends up on the list after being last week’s “Dud.” In the second half of the game, it seemed as if Justin Herbert was looking to get the ball to wherever Bush was on the field. It ended up being a good strategy as Bush never made them pay.

Joe Haeg

I have to include some offensive players here. The reason Haeg lands on the list after coming in for an injured J.C. Hassenauer, he gave up the second of two sacks in a row as he got embarrassed by Joey Bosa and put the Steelers in a 3rd & 29 when they needed a touchdown to win.

Kendrick Green

To pick on the offensive line a little more, Kendrick Green is once again under consideration. While he didn’t have any snaps result in a fumble, he did get driven off the ball on several occasions where it was nearly impossible to miss.

Tre Norwood

I don’t want to go out of my way to pick on the seventh-round rookie in his first start at free safety, and I admittedly don’t know the exact defensive call, but by all indications the 53-yard game-winning touchdown was due to his error.

So what do you think? Who deserves the “Dud of the Week” for the Steelers this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.