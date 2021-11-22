Injuries continue to pile up for the Steelers after loss to the Chargers

If there is one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers could use, it would be a week where they don’t suffer any serious injuries. Now, that is a tough ask in the sport of football, but the Steelers are an extremely banged up group now past the midway point of the season.

After the team’s loss on Sunday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the injuries continued to pile up. Following the game head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the injury situation following the 41-37 loss.

According to Tomlin, tight end Eric Ebron suffered a knee injury which will be further evaluated. This coming after Ebron hit pay dirt for the first time in a long time vs. the Chargers.

On top of Ebron, reserve lineman J.C. Hassenauer suffered a pectoral injury which had him ruled out quickly during the first half of the game. This typically isn’t a good sign for an injury the Steelers have seen in the past. A torn pectoral muscle could end Hassenauer’s season, and with Kevin Dotson on Injured Reserve (IR), the team will be in dire straits along the offensive line.

The Steelers’ secondary also got hit with injuries, as if they can afford such a thing, by way of Arthur Maulet suffering a neck injury. Like Ebron, Maulet will be further evaluated following the game.

As for players like Najee Harris, Tomlin said he was cleared by the medical staff for a concussion and was able to return to the game. Therefore, it doesn’t seem likely Harris would miss any time moving forward barring something unforeseen happening.

Will the Steelers get some of their other walking wounded back for the Week 12 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? The defense sure could use Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID), T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and Joe Haden (foot) back on the field as soon as possible.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the regular season.