NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers almsot pulled off an amazing comeback on Sunday Night Football as they erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite taking a three-point lead in the final minutes, the Steelers defense couldn’t get the stop they needed and instead gave up a long touchdown to seal the game. But with an AFC North road game on the horizon next Sunday, the Steelers have little time to dwell on what almost was on the West Coast.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: +4.5

Over/under: 46

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 24-10 vs Bengals

Win streak: 2 games CIN

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 CIN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 8 - 2 CIN

The opening line on the game was at -3 after the schedule was announced in May. The line moved to -4.5 after both teams played their Week 11 games, and is likely to move some based on the various injuries the Steelers are facing.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +170 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 17/10 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Bengals would have a payout of $54 ($34 plus the original $20 bet). The Bengals have a current moneyline of -200, or 1/2 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cincinnati to win straight up would have a payout of $30 ($10 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-3 against the spread in their last 6 games and are 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Bengals. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 10 games and have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games against Cincinnati.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are 100/1 after Week 11. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are now 50/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 10/1 odds behind the Browns at 9/2 odds, the Bengals at 3/1 odds and the Ravens at 10/13 odds.