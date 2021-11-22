Week 11: Monday Night Football Open Thread

Giants (3-6) at Buccaneers (6-3)

On paper this one looks lopsided, but a couple of factors could make the outcome a little bit less of a sure thing. Firstly, this season, I don’t remember a season that completely screamed from the highest hill, that “any given Sunday” is the rule.

Another is that the Giants Daniel Jones plays much better on the road than home with a QBR of 98.6 compared to 79.9.

Injuries are another thing that could also play a part. Gronk is questionable AB is out, and the Buccaneers have a few other names that could make Saquon Barkley a huge factor, if he plays, as he’s listed as questionable.

Unless everything falls the Giants way tonight I expect, a probably very angry from the loss against WFT, the Buccaneers to prevail. Might be an opportunity for our later evening commenters to get to bed at a decent hour.

Last chance to hang out with in a fellow Steelers fans open comment section before the full Turkey day festivities take over the NFL later this week.