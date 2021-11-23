Steelers are hopeful to get several big name players back vs. the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their 41-37 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and the team is dealing with more than just a 5-4-1 record. On top of a defensive performance where Justin Herbert carved up the Steelers’ defense every chance he had, the team is dealing with a rash of injuries which has left the team scraping the bottom of the barrel at several positions.

During his Tuesday press conference Mike Tomlin talked about those injured players, and if any of them have a shot at playing this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium when the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals.

The big names, especially on the defensive side of the football, are hopeful to, at the least, return to the practice field. As Tomlin said, the following players’ return to practice, their quality of play and them being able to withstand said practice will dictate whether they will be available to the team in Cincinnati Sunday.

Those players would be:

T.J. Watt (hip/knee)

Joe Haden (foot)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19)

The Steelers could use each and every one of those aforementioned players this week as they play Joe Burrow and company, but there are other injuries to keep an eye on as the team prepares for Week 12.

Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle) is another play the Steelers are hopeful and anticipating of his return, but practice quality and quantity will dictate the game status of the rookie defensive lineman.

Two in-game injuries vs. the Los Angeles Chargers will have their availability in question this week as they continue to have their injuries evaluated. Those injuries would be:

J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral)

Eric Ebron (knee)

Two players who looked like they might have been injured during the game, and one which was stated by Tomlin in his post-game press conference, seem to have avoided any lingering injury.

Najee Harris who took a shot to the head was able to return to the game and defensive back Arthur Maulet, who Tomlin labeled as having a neck injury, was not listed in his press conference Tuesday.

There was no update on Stephon Tuitt, nor was there an update on Carlos Davis and his eventual return to the team after having his 21-day clock started just last week.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

