BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 11 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 11 this past weekend as the choices get harder after many top teams have already been used. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there are 446 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

The most common selection for Week 11 was the Cleveland Browns over the Detroit Lions. Despite Detroit having their first non-losing game the week before, half the contestants felt that the Browns would take care of business in the Motor City. Although they jumped out to a 13-10 lead, Detroit came back and made it interesting with a chance to either tie or win the game late but could not come through. Perhaps if they weren’t playing a back up quarterback, it might have been a different result. Instead, 5 of the 10 remaining contestants made it through to Week 12 with the Browns 13-10 win.

The next most popular picks were the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennesee Titans over the Houston Texans. The Patriots took care of the Falcons with a shutout on Thursday night which sent two people through to the next round while the Titans had their winning streak snapped as they fell to the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon which eliminated two contestants.

The only other game which was chosen in Week 11 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the New York Giants which sent one final contestant through to Week 12.

With only eight contestants remaining, I feel they deserve some recognition. The screen names of those remaining in the four leagues are:

Mattc212

Yinzer.

leisto

And... we’re back

Bruce%20M

joe mudd

Joshua’s Primo Pick Set

SteelSun

So after eleven weeks, now only 1.8% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant remaining in your league, make sure you make the pick in order to stay in the competition for the overall title.

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 12 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Dallas (-7.5) at home over Las Vegas

Dallas (-7.5) at home over Las Vegas Closest match up: 3 games at -1

3 games at -1 The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+4) on the road against Cincinnati

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 11/23)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.