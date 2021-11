Steelers Podcast: The Steelers are who we thought they were, but is that bad?

The 2021 Steelers are living up to the predictions of who we thought that they would be. Is that good or bad? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The Live Mailbag

Much More!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.