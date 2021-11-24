Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt returns to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their second AFC North road game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, eight names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were three players who were limited and five who did not practice.

As a reminder, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ray-Ray McCloud will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they are not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, neither player will end up on the report until they return to the roster.

In typical Wednesday fashion, Ben Roethlisberger did not fully practice which has been the plan all season. Surprisingly, Roethlisberger did participate in a limited role during the first practice in preparation to take on the Bengals. This week, Roethlisberger is listed with a pec/right shoulder injury.

The eyes of Steelers’ Nation have been the status of T.J. Watt ever since he left the game at the end of the third-quarter in Week 10 and was not able to return with an ankle/hip injury. Listed as several players Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful would return to practice this week, Watt did return on Wendesday as a limited participant and is hopefully on his way to return to the lineup this week should he not suffer any setbacks.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who missed the Steelers game Sunday night was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden still was unable to practice on Wednesday.

The final player who missed the Steelers Week 11 matchup in Los Angeles was rookie defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Injured in practice last Thursday with a groin injury, Loudermilk was able to return in a limited role on Wednesday.

Two players who left the Steelers game early on Sunday night due to injury and did not return were guard J.C. Hassenauer and tight end Eric Ebron. Hassenauer is dealing with a pectoral injury sustained in the first half where Ebron injured his knee on his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Neither player is expected to be available this week and both could end up on the Reserve/Injured List eventually. For this reason, it is not surprising that both players did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

The two other players on the injury report are guard Trai Turner and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Heyward did not practice due to a coaches decision as he was once again given off the first day of the week. Trai Turner did not practice and is listed as having a knee injury. Last week, Turner did not practice on Wednesday before returning as a full participant.

