Despite loss, Ben Roethlisberger sees improvement in the Steelers’ offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense did something on Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers they haven’t done in quite some time. That feat was score 30+ points in a game. It was a shame the performance came in a loss, but it doesn’t mean there wasn’t some confidence, and hope, built into the performance.

Wednesday Ben Roethlisberger met with media and spoke about the progress the team has made not just in this game, but throughout the 2021 regular season.

“I think we punted once.” Roethlisberger recalled. “Finally were able to put some points on the board. I don’t know our stats in terms of third down conversions and things like that, but there are some encouraging things to be found from that game. Unfortunately, you don’t win. That’s the worst part. I think we would take a win and a crappy offense over a great offense and not winning. There are some things we can grow on, I think.”

When you look at the personnel the team had on the field, it makes fans scratch their heads as to why the unit was finally able to put up some points. Without JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kevin Dotson, and even a spell without Najee Harris saw the team move the ball with ease. So, what was different? Roethlisberger admits it was a combination of a lot of things.

“I think a lot of people got involved. We had a lot of different guys catch touchdowns. We kind of did a little bit of a no-huddle type thing, if you will. The line was able to, for the first time, really kind of do that—tell them protections and have them do it.” Roethlisberger said. “Just being able to move the ball. And I also think when you can answer scores, that’s such a big and underrated deal in the NFL. When you can answer a touchdown or a score, I think that’s huge. I think we did that a few times.”

Speaking of the no huddle, it was earlier this season when Roethlisberger spoke about the no huddle package being stripped down to the basics. In fact, it was essentially nothing more than a two-minute drill style offense. Roethlisberger sees his offense being able to handle this type of offense easier both at home, and on the road.

“You’re able to pick the tempo up, you’re able to kind of dictate what the defense is doing a little bit or keep them plainer. That was good.” Roethlisberger recalled. “I just think communication, especially on the road where it was loud. Even though there were a lot of Steelers fans, it was loud. We were able to communicate, and I think things went pretty well there.”

Overall, improvement on the offensive side of the ball has been evident. Whether it’s in Najee Harris’ production, the team’s ability to run the ball effectively or just moving the ball down the field. Any way you look at it, Roethlisberger sees the offense moving in the right direction.

“We’re getting better.” Roethlisberger said as the team prepares for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. “They [Bengals] are too. I think everyone’s evolving as the season goes. Just because I think that we’re better doesn’t mean that all of a sudden the outcome could be different. You’ve still got to go play them. Hopefully, our young guys have all grown up and the older guys are getting a little better too.”

If the Steelers want to remain relevant in both the AFC North and the AFC standings, a win over the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET would be huge. As long as the offense continues to improve, they’ll have as good a shot as anyone.

