Hines Ward a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022

In an announcement on Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 26 semifinalists were selected for the 2021 induction class. Among those chosen are former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

Hines Ward has now been selected as a semifinalist for the sixth time. Beloved by Steelers’ Nation, Ward spent all 14 years of his career in Pittsburgh. Drafted in the third round of the 1998 draft, Ward was named to four Pro Bowls from 2001 to 2004. Not only did Ward earn two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, he was the Super Bowl MVP during the 2005 season.

For his career, Ward had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns in the regular season according to Pro Football Reference. As for the postseason, Ward added another 88 reception for 1,181 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 26 semifinalists will be trimmed down to 15 finalists early in 2022 before a final class will be announced, typically the night before the Super Bowl. The 2022 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for next August.

A complete list of the 26 semifinalists can be seen below courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: