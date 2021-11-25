Minkah Fitzpatrick returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a much welcomed return with Minkah Fitzpatrick coming off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID list. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/8UhHURwjcC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2021

Placed on the list due to a positive test on Monday, November 15, Fitzpatrick missed the Steelers Week 11 game in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. It was the first game Fitzpatrick has missed with the Steelers since joining the team in Week 3 of the 2019 season.

Having what many are considering a down season so far in 2021, Fitzpatrick has yet to have an interception or a fumble recovery this season. Through nine games, Fitzpatrick only has one pass defensed and has forced one fumble while having 64 tackles according to Pro Football Reference. In his two previous seasons with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick had nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries with a total of three defensive touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick is one of a number of players who missed Week 11 for the Steelers who would be very welcomed to return to the lineup. All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt also missed the game in Los Angeles with a hip and knee injury as well as Pro-Bowl cornerback Joe Haden who is dealing with a foot injury.

Additionally, the Steelers are continuing to deal with COVID-19 issues as wide receiver and kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday.

