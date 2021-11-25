Bills at Saints, Week 12: Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Bills (6-4) at Saint (5-5)

If the last couple of weeks scores mean anything, the Bills are exactly between the Jets and Colts. I think they’re closer to the Colts, I actually thought they’d beat the Colts last Sunday. It seems they might have thought the same thing.

The Saints are really hard to pin down. They beat some better teams and lost to some worse teams, but there doesn’t seem to be a pattern to give insight. They do have a top defense, #1 before last Sunday, but giving up 40 points surely pushed them down a bit.

I’m thinking the Bills celebrate on Bourbon St. tonight, not the Saints. But they better be careful, I nearly lost Mrs. SNW in some of the crevices in Bourbon St. a few of years ago.

Join fellow Steelers fans, not in a turkey coma, to hang and watch some ball together.