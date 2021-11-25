3 games to watch in Week 12 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play their second AFC North road game on Sunday as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Steelers are back to a 1 PM kickoff, there are some other key games to take note of both during their game and at different times. There is only one game between two teams the Steeelers will still face this season, and only two other games featuring an opponent the Steelers still have to face in 2021. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, two of the Steelers’ future AFC North opponents won games by three points in which they were favored by more, and the other won in a blowout in a pick ‘em game.

The Ravens really didn’t have much business winning this game after the Bears came back to take the lead on a fourth down touchdown bomb. But they made short work of the Bears defense and got into the end zone to win by three points. Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens still managed to squeeze out a win in a game where they were not the better team.

After the Browns jumped out to a 13-0 lead, the Lions came back and had their chance to tie or win only to come up short. Reports were a costly penalty was called when one player on the Lions said something about Jadeveon Clowney‘s mother. I cannot confirm or deny these reports as I did not watch this game, but I thought they were funny enough to include.

Man, did the Steelers play the Raiders at the wrong time of the 2021 season. Las Vegas seems to be quite a mess now with everything going on in their organization. Sometimes timing of the matchup is everything as this may continue to be the case for the Steelers and their upcoming opponents. But as for the game itself, the Raiders were never really in it.

For Week 12, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with some of their future opponents:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Believe it or not, I don’t know who to root for in this game. Do I want the Patriots hanging around ahead of the Steelers in the playoff picture? Do I want to Titans to really have that great of a record as they still have to play the Steelers? I’m not really sure. But hopefully this is just a good matchup to watch before the Steelers host the Titans the Sunday before Christmas.

Sunday at 4:25 PM on FOX

After the Steelers two AFC North games, they travel to Minnesota on a short week for Thursday Night Football. The Vikings seem to be a team on the rise. Let’s see if that trend continues when they take on the 49ers.

Sunday at 8:20 PM on NBC

The great thing about this game is it one of the teams should lose. The terrible thing about this game is a one of the teams is going to win. Right now, I don’t even know which team I want that to be. The best thing that could happen here is for these teams to have a physical battle so a banged-up Ravens team has to come to Heinz Field the following week.

So there are the three main matchups which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2021. As teams roll through the middle of the season, it’s a little easier to establish expectations.

Which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.