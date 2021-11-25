A Letter From the Editor: A Thanksgiving message to all the BTSC family

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play on Thanksgiving, and for that, I’m thankful.

There are some fans who love the idea of the Steelers playing on holidays. Whether it be Thanksgiving or Christmas, the chance to sit around with family is often extremely appealing.

Not for me.

For me game days are work. I don’t mind the work, but I usually sit and watch the games with just my 5 kids running around making a ton of noise and my wife checking in on the game from time to time. It is weird for some fans, including my family members, to see a guy glued to a laptop and cell phone during a game.

The fact is, I’ve been doing it for so long, I thoroughly enjoy the game day process at this point. Whether it’s sending out my thoughts on Twitter, or writing the game recap, I enjoy game days. But on holidays, I like to be with family. Let me rephrase that, I like to be able to enjoy my family while not being distracted.

Just a year ago I was slated to watch the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night with my dad and brother. This is something which hasn’t happened in years, and the Ravens’ COVID-19 situation squandered that opportunity. It was probably for the best. My dad falls asleep now during night games, and my brother is often asking me what I’m doing and why I’m typing so much on the computer.

This year I get to sit around and watch NFL games without worrying about tweeting game notes and thoughts. I get to watch games and keep tabs on my Daily Fantasy Football lineup without having to worry about getting the last scoring drive down on the in-game update article.

For that, I’m thankful.

I’m also thankful for every single one of you. Yes, you, the reader. And for you, the listener of our many podcasts. Without you, this wouldn’t be a thing. Sure, I might still have a job with SB Nation, but it certainly wouldn’t be of this magnitude. It wouldn’t be as fun. And it certainly wouldn’t be this rewarding.

I realize all of you don’t celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving. You may be one of our many Canadian readers who have a different Thanksgiving date on the calendar. Or maybe you just don’t celebrate the holiday.

Whatever it is, you don’t need a special holiday to say thank you, and on this day I want to tell all of you just that.

So, from the BTSC staff to you, I want to wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving, and a genuine thank you for being a part of this awesome community.

Here we go Steelers!!