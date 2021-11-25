Steelers Podcast: Can the Steelers rookies tame the Bengals and their cubs?

With the media and fans feeling that the Steelers and Bengals are going in opposite directions, the Steelers can flip the script back by stopping Cincinnati’s youg stars. Can they? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers Rookie performances from the Chargers game: Tre Norwood, Pat Friermuth and Kendrick Green

Bengals rookies’ performances for the season so far

Preview of four college ILBs: Devin Lloyd - Utah, Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin, Jack Sendelbach - Eastern Washington, Joel Dublanko - Cincinnati

