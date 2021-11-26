Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Bengals on Sunday

The Steelers have owned their division rival Bengals for years. But little brother has grown some and have won the last two scrapes. The Steelers, for their own sake, need to stop this growth spurt. What do they need to do to get back on track. and fire up the escaloser for Bungles fans. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Note

Keys to victory vs. Cincy

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.