NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 12 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is now past the halfway point as teams are into the third quarter of the season. Upsets appear to be the theme the last several weeks. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat each week, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week there were a number of stellar performances when picking against the spread. Matty led the way going 11-4 while Mark and I were close behind at 10-5 followed by Michael at 9-6. Mark continued to hold his overall lead in picking against the spread by four games with a record of 88-75.

In the over/under, Jeff had another fantastic week by going 11-4 but it wasn’t good enough to grab the top spot as I went 13-2 and was the top person of all the NFL “experts” on Talleysight. Jeff still has a huge lead in the overall over/under for the season by eight games ahead of Bryan as he is now 95-70.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 12 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

