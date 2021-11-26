Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 12 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers look like they’ll have some of their injured defenders back for Week 12. Who is more important to the defense, the combination of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden, or T.J. Watt?

2. A lot of people are making the assumption this is Ben Roethlisberger’s last year. With many believing the upcoming QB draft class is sub par, and the free agent market less than stellar, how would you feel about a Roethlisberger return in 2022?

3. Time for predictions...take a look at the rest of the regular season, how do you see the Steelers finishing?

at Cincinnati

vs. Baltimore

at Minnesota (TNF)

vs. Tennessee

at Kansas City

vs. Cleveland (MNF)

at Baltimore

4. Looking at the sophomores on the Steelers’ current roster, talking about Chase Claypool, Kevin Dotson and Alex Highsmith, did we, as fans, set them up for failure with extremely lofty expectations? Or are they just going through growing pains?

5. Yesterday was Thanksgiving in the United States, assuming you have left over turkey, what is your favorite dish to make with the leftovers? Here in the Hartman house my wife takes the turkey carcass and makes homemade broth and an amazing turkey and rice soup...so good.

6. Are you a Black Friday marauder who is heading out and getting the deals, be it in person or online? Does someone if your family do that? If so, what is the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

