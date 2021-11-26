Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing their preparation for their second AFC North road game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their final time of the week to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, no new names appear on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, two players have been ruled out with one other questionable.

As a reminder, Ray-Ray McCloud will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he is not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, McCloud will not end up on the report until he returns to the roster.

In typical Wednesday fashion, Ben Roethlisberger did not fully practice which has been the plan all season. Surprisingly, Roethlisberger did participate in a limited role during the first practice in preparation to take on the Bengals. This week, Roethlisberger is listed with a pec/right shoulder injury. In what might be viewed as a little bit of a surprise, Roethlisberger remained a limited participant on Thursday. On Friday, Roethlisberger returned as a full participant and carriesno injury status for Sunday’s game.

The eyes of Steelers’ Nation have been the status of T.J. Watt ever since he left the game at the end of the third-quarter in Week 10 and was not able to return with an ankle/hip injury. Listed as several players Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful would return to practice this week, Watt did return as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Watt returned as a full participant and has no injury status for Week 12.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who missed the Steelers game Sunday night was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden still was unable to practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Haden returned to practice in a limited capacity and was limited again on Friday. Haden is officially questionable for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

The final player who missed the Steelers Week 11 matchup in Los Angeles was rookie defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Injured in practice last Thursday with a groin injury, Loudermilk was able to return in a limited role on Wednesday and increased to a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is good to go to play on Sunday.

Two players who left the Steelers game early on Sunday night due to injury and did not return were guard J.C. Hassenauer and tight end Eric Ebron. Hassenauer is dealing with a pectoral injury sustained in the first half where Ebron injured his knee on his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Neither player is expected to be available this week and both could end up on the Reserve/Injured List eventually. For this reason, it is not surprising that both players did not participate in practice all week and have been ruled out for Sunday.

Two other players on the injury report all week are guard Trai Turner and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Heyward did not practice due to a coach's decision as he was once again given off the first day of the week, but returned to practice Thursday and Friday. Trai Turner did not practice and is listed as having a knee injury. Last week, Turner did not practice on Wednesday before returning as a full participant. This week, Turner repeated the process and was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and has no injury status.

The new name on the injury list for the Steelers on Thursday was cornerback Arthur Maulet who missed practice due to an illness. On Friday, Maulet returned to practice and has no injury status.

As for the Bengals’ injury report, you can see the list below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Cincinnati Bengals Participation/Injury Report, Week 12 Game Status WR Auden Tate (Thigh) - Doubtful Friday, November 26 WR Auden Tate (Thigh) - DNP G Hakeem Adeniji (Ankle) Full CB Darius Phillips (Hip) - Full DT Tyler Shelvin (Knee) - Full WR Tyler Boyd (Cramps) - Full LS Clark Harris (Thumb) - Full DE Trey Hendrickson (Shoulder) - Full OT Fred Johnson (NIR) - Full TE Mitchell Wilcox (NIR) - Full

